Wilmington Symphony Orchestra to perform Project 1898 concert

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra is inviting the community to a performance of Project 1898 at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The concert is dedicated to remembering the events of November 1898.

“Project 1898 will feature the phenomenal talents of Sphinx Competition Winner, Adé Williams, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, in addition to a new commission that will commemorate the 125th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Coup d’Etat,” the Wilson Center website states.

Tickets are $25 each, and you can book now online or via the Ticket Central box office on weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. in-person and over the phone at 910-362-7999.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.