U.S. 117 Business in Burgaw experiencing closures due to paving work

Road work (MGN)
Road work (MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that crews are set to continue paving work on U.S. Highway 117 Business in the local area through Friday, Oct. 20.

The paving includes Walker Street from the U.S. 117 bypass to Bridgers Street, and Bridgers Street from Walker Street to Timberly Lane/U.S. 117 bypass.

Intermittent road closures began on Wednesday and are expected to be completed by Friday.

The town encourages drivers to take another route as crews complete the work, and truck traffic will be temporarily diverted down Wilmington Street.

