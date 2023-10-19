Senior Connect
Students perform in New Hanover County Schools Marching Band Showcase event

Students perform in New Hanover County Schools marching band showcase
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 high school students took to the field at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington Wednesday night, for the New Hanover County Schools Marching Band Showcase.

The Hoggard High Marching Vikings, Laney High Marching Buccaneers, Ashley High Screaming Eagle Regiment and the New Hanover High Marching Wildcats took turns entertaining the big crowd at Scott Braswell Stadium. In-between the high school performances, the county’s 7th and 8th grade middle school band played several songs to the delight of family members, friends and school staff.

WECT’s Jon Evans emceed the event, telling the crowd about the performances by the county’s four high school bands, and thanking the community for supporting the school band programs.

While many people know the bands from their performances at their high school’s football games, these students will also march in parades and
entertain at other events in their community. They also travel to take part in band competitions at schools all across southeastern North Carolina.

