‘She had a bright future ahead of her’: Family seeks justice after UNC freshman overdoses on Duke campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - The family of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill freshman student who died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine on the campus of Duke University is seeking some justice for their daughter.

So far, no one has been charged in the death of Elizabeth Grace Burton, or Gracie as her family called her. She was 19 years old.

Lawyer Chris Adkins is representing the Burton family. He said the Burtons are trying to assert their right as crime victims under what’s called the Crime Victims Rights Act.

“Gracie was an intelligent girl,” Adkins said. “She had a bright future ahead of her.”

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.