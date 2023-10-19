Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New info in death of Marine at Camp Lejeune

One Camp Lejeune Marine killed on base, another Marine in custody
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune officials say the Marine killed Wednesday night had been shot and that NCIS is now investigating.

Base officials previously said it unfolded in an on-base barracks room Wednesday evening.

Just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, another Marine was taken into custody in the death.

Details of what happened and the names of those involved have yet to be released.

Stay with WITN for updates.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Camp Lejeune officials say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

They say at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

Base officials said it unfolded in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening.

The base says further details will be provided as they become available.

Stay with WITN for updates.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chemours is importing more than four million pounds of GenX waste to their Fayetteville Works...
Chemours plans to import over four million pounds of GenX waste to Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen Co.
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School
Columbus County Schools officials say policy was violated by pastors giving blessings at local school
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Duke University
‘She had a bright future ahead of her’: Family seeks justice after UNC freshman overdoses on Duke campus

Latest News

Serena loves people and is great with other dogs and cats.
Pet of the Week: Serena from Monty’s Home
Kristen Vickery
Wilmington police looking for missing woman
A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
‘We’re not going to get a downtown unless we make one’: Leland Town Council hears update on proposal for baseball stadium, neighbors voice their concerns
A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins to life in prison a deadly ambush in October 2018 that took the...
BLOG: Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an alleged sexual assault...
“See something, say something”: SC State students call for more safety measures after recent lockdown