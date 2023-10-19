New info in death of Marine at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune officials say the Marine killed Wednesday night had been shot and that NCIS is now investigating.

Base officials previously said it unfolded in an on-base barracks room Wednesday evening.

Just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, another Marine was taken into custody in the death.

Details of what happened and the names of those involved have yet to be released.

PREVIOUS STORY:

