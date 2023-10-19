New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces latest K9 addition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 18, introduced the community to its newest K9.

“Meet the latest addition to our K9 family! 🐶 Born in Croatia on 4/3/2022, K9 Mac is a one-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, brimming with boundless energy,” the announcement states. “His name will be a lot to live up to, as he was named after our dearly missed and beloved late Captain Mac.”

