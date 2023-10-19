Nakina Fire Dept. Chief reacts to contract cancellation

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County announced on Wednesday that they will be ending their contract with Nakina Fire and Rescue, chief John Ward shared his feelings on the situation.

The county said this will initiate a 90 period where the Nikina Fire and Rescue can continue with their services. Following the 90 days, the county said they are planning for a more permanent solution and will release the information at a later date.

However, the staff of Nakina Fire and Rescue along with people of the community have mixed feelings about the termination. The Wednesday night decision left the fire department with many unanswered questions.

WECT spoke to Chief John Ward, to hear how the department plans to adjust to the changes.

“Well, really, we’re all kind of startled a little bit waiting for an explanation about what the county commissioners have done to our department. I have not had any information given to me nothing available to me at this time still waiting on the lawyer and the county commissioners to give me a reason why they’ve done what they’ve done,” said Ward.

That reason came later on when county commissioners said that Nakina Rescue has had a history of poor performance.

The county said on Thursday they sent a letter to Ward that informed him of a 90 period where the department can continue to serve the community, and other emergency services will assist.

“I feel this way about it, I feel that they’ve not given a person a good opportunity to reply back. If you’ve got complaints against somebody why, and what for, we have no information on anything, they’ve given us new information on anything. And all of a sudden, they decided they want to try to pull our contract,” said Ward.

However, for people of the Nakina community, this could create a bigger issue. Some people are concerned about rising insurance. According to Ward, when people live further from fire departments it could lead to higher payments for homeowners insurance.

“We hope not, is certainly depends. The insurance is what people pay for homeowners is directly tied to the fire department client their condo rating,” said Mike Causey the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.

The county said the well-being of the citizens of Columbus County is its priority. WECT will continue to share more information about the story as it becomes available.

Ward also said the department is open for conversations and feedback with commissioners along with the county.

