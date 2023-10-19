Senior Connect
Locals from Israel and Palestine voice concerns as death toll rises in Middle East

By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The war between Israel and Hamas continues to intensify, as the fallout from a hospital bombing on Tuesday causes shockwaves around the world. Hundreds of people were sheltering from the violence in Gaza when a missile struck the hospital, killing men, women, and children.

President Biden visited Israel on Wednesday as both Israel and Hamas blame each other for the explosion at a hospital that killed hundreds in Gaza. Biden blamed the blast on militants inside Gaza.

Given the nature of the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, Wilmington residents Tamar Gilad, born in Israel, and Musa Agil, from the West Bank in Palestine, don’t see eye-to-eye, but after thousands have been killed in the last few weeks, one thing they can both agree on is how devastating this war has become.

Gilad was born in Israel, where her sister and family still live. She says her sister hides in a safe room to shelter from Hamas air raids multiple times a day.

“How can I describe it? It’s horrifying,” Gilad said. “Either I close my eyes and not look at the other side, or I watch my people be butchered.”

Agil said the Palestinian people who are hurting the most now are innocent.

“It’s a disaster, but I’m glad to be here with my family, far away from this kind of violence and hatred,” Agil explained. “What Israel is doing is the mass killing of Palestinians who have nothing to do with Hamas. We are doomed for death and destruction.”

According to Israeli authorities, at least 1,400 people have died since Hamas first attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Another 3,400 people have been killed in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported. Over 13,000 people have been injured in both Israel and Gaza since the conflict began this month.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

