Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Leland Town Center continues to expand, fitness center and fast-food chain on the way

Leland Town Council to review results of baseball stadium feasibility study
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND N.C. (WECT) - Construction is underway at the Leland Town Center as the town paves the way for more businesses.

7-Eleven and Lowe’s home improvement store are some of the newest additions to the Leland Town Center, but they won’t be for long. Some of the businesses coming to the area include a car wash, a tire shop, a ‘Cook Out’ and a HOTWORX fitness studio.

Leland’s economic and community director Sutton Barnes says this part of town is booming for a reason.

“17 has the most traffic throughout our municipal boundary and so we’re seeing a lot of development just for ease of transparency from the road. So, a lot of businesses want that visibility,” Barnes said.

Barnes said there are a few empty lots in the area they hope to fill.

Phillip Nalli has lived in Leland for about a year. He’s excited about the growth coming to the area.

“We’ve been to Lowe’s already and I was anxious to see this 7-Eleven open because we’ve seen them in the South,” Nalli said. “It’s good for business.”

Nalli says at this point, Leland has practically everything one would need.

“There’s places to shop, there’s places to eat, there’s places to get a drink,” Nalli said.

Victoria Davis lives in Leland and is equally as excited.

“I actually love that there’s more business because that means that there’s more job opportunities out here for everybody,” Davis said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

International Paper - Riegelwood
About 200 positions affected after International Paper announces plan to end production at one of two Riegelwood pulp machines
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
No injuries have been reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire.
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again

Latest News

Nakina Fire and Rescue react to contract cancelation
Nakina Fire Dept. Chief reacts to contract cancellation
Wilmington 1898 coup d’état and massacre historical marker
Events announced for 125th anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre and coup d’état
7-Eleven (generic file photo from MGN)
7-Eleven opens near Leland Town Center
Columbus Co. commissioners vote to cancel contract with Nakina Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department