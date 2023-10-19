Leland Town Center continues to expand, fitness center and fast-food chain on the way

LELAND N.C. (WECT) - Construction is underway at the Leland Town Center as the town paves the way for more businesses.

7-Eleven and Lowe’s home improvement store are some of the newest additions to the Leland Town Center, but they won’t be for long. Some of the businesses coming to the area include a car wash, a tire shop, a ‘Cook Out’ and a HOTWORX fitness studio.

Leland’s economic and community director Sutton Barnes says this part of town is booming for a reason.

“17 has the most traffic throughout our municipal boundary and so we’re seeing a lot of development just for ease of transparency from the road. So, a lot of businesses want that visibility,” Barnes said.

Barnes said there are a few empty lots in the area they hope to fill.

Phillip Nalli has lived in Leland for about a year. He’s excited about the growth coming to the area.

“We’ve been to Lowe’s already and I was anxious to see this 7-Eleven open because we’ve seen them in the South,” Nalli said. “It’s good for business.”

Nalli says at this point, Leland has practically everything one would need.

“There’s places to shop, there’s places to eat, there’s places to get a drink,” Nalli said.

Victoria Davis lives in Leland and is equally as excited.

“I actually love that there’s more business because that means that there’s more job opportunities out here for everybody,” Davis said.

