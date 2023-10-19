Leland leaders to hear update on controversial baseball stadium proposal

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland’s town council will hear an update Thursday on a proposal to bring a 6,000-seat baseball stadium and surrounding dining and entertainment development to the Brunswick County town.

The town recently received the results of an economic feasibility study that shows the cost of the project will be approximately $105 million.

“That’s the total cost for the stadium facility and associated infrastructure,” said Leland Economic and Community Development Director Barnes Sutton. “So, not to say that that would all be on the town, but that’s what we know the cost would be that could be spread out to multiple parties.”

The town has been in talks with a company called REV Entertainment to possibly build the complex on 1,400 acres of land along Highway 17 near the Brunswick Forest neighborhood.

The town voted to spend $30,000 on the feasibility study in February. Before the study could be completed, however, Brunswick County decided to pull out of the current proposal, expecting the price to be more than $100 million.

With the study now complete, Sutton says the revenue generated from the project, coupled with the potential for new jobs, would outweigh the cost of construction and maintenance.

“Do the benefits outweigh the costs? The report showed generally positive for that, that the benefits do far exceed the costs of those,” said Sutton. “While in the short term those benefits are more slow to be received, whereas in the long run, the property tax and the sales tax far exceed what that cost of construction would be that $105 [million].”

According to a memo prepared for Thursday’s meeting, the accounting firm hired to conduct the study found that the project could provide over $182 million in property tax revenue with an approximate 30-year project period. The memo says the estimated operating revenues generated by the stadium over 10 years to be about $135 million, and the additional sales tax for the adjacent development is projected to be $175 million over the 30-year project period.

What may seem like a home-run deal for some is more of a strikeout for neighbors like Jay Seville.

“I think most people want something there that’s exciting and gives us an option, but we don’t want to pay for it,” Seville said.

While others have supported the idea of a new ballpark, Seville says before the town plays ball, taxpayer money should go towards infrastructure first.

“We need, probably, in this area, some new schools to be built, some roads to be widened. There are needs with our tax dollars already on the table,” Seville said.

According to town documents, next steps for the project include identifying and quantifying available financing tools, evaluating the availability of statutorily available revenue tools, evaluating impact on town services, developing innovative approaches for the early years of the project, further defining quality of life benefits of the project, and engaging in a public-private partnership.

