Kure Beach seeking public input on preliminary plan for Joe Eakes Park

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach is seeking the public’s input on the preliminary site plan for Joe Eakes Park.

“Alfred Benesch & Company has created a preliminary sketch for the proposed Joe Eakes Park renovation project,” the town announced in a news release. “A presentation board of this plan is available for viewing in the lobby of Kure Beach Town Hall, along with comments cards to leave your feedback. Kure Beach Town Hall is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM.”

Click here to view the preliminary park site plan sketch online and provide feedback. The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Joe Eakes Park is located at the corner of K and 7th avenues.

