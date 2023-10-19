Greek Festival Drive-Thru to be held in November at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Greek Festival Drive-Thru is back from Nov. 3-5 at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on 608 S College Road.

“Held from November 3-5, 2023, we invite you to stop by and grab some delicious homemade Greek cuisine and enjoy some of the traditional sights and sounds of our culture from the comfort and safety of your own car,” the event organizers wrote on their Facebook page.

The event will be held on the following:

Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about the festival, visit the church’s website here.

