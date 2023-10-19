‘Funflation’ hits food prices at the the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Whether it’s funnel cakes or turkey legs, your favorite fair food now comes with a side of inflation.

Many fairgoers noticed the jump in prices to enjoy some of their favorite fair foods.

Nearly every item, from gator bites to the hot dog and hamburger combo, costs around $20.

Mike Cribbs from Johnston County said he feels like the cost of food has gone up “at least 20% overall.”

WRAL News looked at how prices stacked up compared to previous years. In 2018, a two-foot-long hotdog combo cost $5.

Today, that same combo costs $10.

