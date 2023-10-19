Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: rain chances return

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Have an umbrella ready to be on the safe side: your First Alert Forecast features rain chances for the first time in a few days. First, a trough will sharpen off the Carolina Coast Thursday and Thursday night; this feature will almost certainly spawn clouds and a few passing showers are possible also. Next, a round of spotty showers and stray gustier storms will be possible as a cold front approaches and passes Friday and Friday night. On the other side of this front, weekend rain chances will dive back to zero in a hurry, so keep your outdoor plans intact!

Through Friday, dew points ought to swing up a touch, so you may perceive the air to turn a little more humid. Daytime temperatures will pull through the 60s and 70s, and readings should get no cooler than the 50s Thursday night. Following the front: expect nighttime temperatures to return to the chillier 40s over the weekend and into parts of next week as the next mass of crisp autumn air envelopes the Cape Fear Region.

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Tammy deep in the low latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean. Tammy will bring squally weather to the northeastern Caribbean islands by this weekend. In the longer term, Tropical Storm Tammy is officially forecast to become a hurricane but, as it likely to turn northeastward well before reaching North America, it is unlikely to have much impact on the Carolinas.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

International Paper - Riegelwood
About 200 positions affected after International Paper announces plan to end production at one of two Riegelwood pulp machines
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
No injuries have been reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire.
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Jamaz Mikuam Hardy
South Carolina man arrested, accused of attempted murders in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 18, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: cold fronts on parade, next one to pass by the weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 18, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 17, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: traditionally cool and crisp fall air