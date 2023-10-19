First Alert Forecast: rain chances return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Have an umbrella ready to be on the safe side: your First Alert Forecast features rain chances for the first time in a few days. First, a trough will sharpen off the Carolina Coast Thursday and Thursday night; this feature will almost certainly spawn clouds and a few passing showers are possible also. Next, a round of spotty showers and stray gustier storms will be possible as a cold front approaches and passes Friday and Friday night. On the other side of this front, weekend rain chances will dive back to zero in a hurry, so keep your outdoor plans intact!

Through Friday, dew points ought to swing up a touch, so you may perceive the air to turn a little more humid. Daytime temperatures will pull through the 60s and 70s, and readings should get no cooler than the 50s Thursday night. Following the front: expect nighttime temperatures to return to the chillier 40s over the weekend and into parts of next week as the next mass of crisp autumn air envelopes the Cape Fear Region.

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Tammy deep in the low latitudes of the Atlantic Ocean. Tammy will bring squally weather to the northeastern Caribbean islands by this weekend. In the longer term, Tropical Storm Tammy is officially forecast to become a hurricane but, as it likely to turn northeastward well before reaching North America, it is unlikely to have much impact on the Carolinas.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

