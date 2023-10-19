Events announced for 125th anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre and coup d’état

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced events commemorating the 125th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and coup d’état.

“Talking about an event like the massacre and coup d’état that took place in Wilmington 125 years ago is not easy, but it’s also necessary as part of the healing process,” said Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson in an announcement. “We are very excited to see a wide variety of events taking place throughout the community, including forums for discussion, documentary screenings, performances and more. There are plenty of ways to get involved and learn about local history and its impact that is still being felt to this day.”

New Hanover County provided the following list of events:

Oct. 20:

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. - “Movie and a Mixer” Jengo’s Playhouse presents a screening of “Wilmington on Fire” Chpt. 1 and clips from Chpt. 2 followed by a lively mixer with tunes from DJ Disc Pistol aka Kieran Haile, a descendant of Alexander Manly, until midnight at Jengo’s Playhouse. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the film starts at 8 p.m.

Oct. 24:

5:30 p.m. “1898 Beyond Wilmington” - at Northeast Library. This three-part discussion on the far-reaching effects of the 1898 Coup and Massacre will examine court cases, articles, and family diaspora to discuss how the events had impacts beyond Wilmington. Seating is limited. Registration Required. Sponsored by New Hanover County Library.

Nov. 1, 8, and 15

Racial Equity and Trauma Training Series Phase 3: Race and Trauma” - Virtual - Email jvanete@ciscapefear.org to register - Sponsored by the NHC Resiliency Task Force.

Nov. 2

5:30 p.m. - “Victory Undone? African American Civil War Veterans & the Wilmington Coup” by Kaitlin O’Connor, Educator - at Pleasure Island Branch of the New Hanover County Library - Sponsored by New Hanover County Library.

Nov. 5

2:30 p.m. - “I, Too Documentary” Screening - at Cape Fear Museum - Sponsored by the St. Luke AME Church and Cape Fear Museum.

Nov. 8

12 to 1 p.m. - “A Documented Conspiracy: The Planning and Events That Led to the Massacre of 1898″ - at 1898 Memorial Park- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-documented-conspiracy-planning-events-that-led-to-the-1898-massacre-tickets737373232187?aff=oddtdtcreator

6:30 p.m. - “Real Talk: Descendants in Dialogue” - at Beckwith Recital Hall, Cultural Arts Building - Sponsored by UNCW, 1898 Legacies and Futures Research Collective, and Kim Cook.

Nov. 9

9 a.m. - “Wreath Laying Ceremony” – at 1898 Memorial Park - Sponsored by the City of Wilmington & New Hanover County.

11:30 a.m.- “1898 Clergy Luncheon” - at 929 North Front Street - Sponsored by the NHC Office of Diversity and Equity and the City of Wilmington.

6 to 8 p.m. - “Wilmington On Fire” Screening and sharing clips of the upcoming sequel: “Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II - at DREAMS of Wilmington-Sponsored by New Hanover County Library and DREAMS.

6 to 7 p.m. - “Moderated Conversation with Stephen Hayes and Dr. Johnson”- at Cameron Art Museum- FREE for members and $15 for non-members - Sponsored and hosted by Cameron Art Museum.

6 p.m. - “1898 and Spanish American War”- at Cape Fear Community College - Union Station RM N-202- Sponsored by The National Black Leadership Caucus of the Southeast.

Nov. 10

9:45 a.m. - “Multi-Faith Blessing” at the site of The Daily Record - at 709 Church St., Wilmington, NC- Sponsored by UNCW and Kim Cook.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. - “The Story of Joshua Halsey and his Descendants”- at Saint Mark Episcopal Church, 600 Grace St- Moderated by Tim Pinnick, Wilmington African American Community Remembrance Project. The program centers on the discovery of 1898 victim Josh Halsey using genealogy methods and an ongoing search for friends, associates, and more. For info email blackwilmingtonresearch@gmail.com

6 p.m. - “Black Press Rising from the Ashes of 1898: Honoring Mary Alice Thatch” - at Thalian Hall - Sponsored by The National Black Leadership Caucus Southeast. “Monument” Exhibition Public Opening - at Cameron Art Museum- Opens for Members on Nov. 9 and to the public on Nov. 10. Exhibition will run through April 4, 2024 - Sponsored and hosted by Cameron Art Museum.

Nov. 11

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. “The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees with support from Arbor Day Foundation and TRUIST Bank will plant 30 trees in the neighborhood around St. Luke AME Zion Church, 709 Church St, Wilmington, NC 28401. The staging area for volunteers is at 9 a.m. near the MLK Center or the church.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - “US Colored Troops Homecoming Day” - at USCT PARK, Cameron Art Museum- Sponsored at Cameron Art Museum. 2 p.m. - “A talk with LeRae Umfleet” - Author of A Day of Blood: The 1898 Wilmington Race Riot - at Thalian Hall - Sponsored by a partnership between NHC Library, WHQR, and CFCC.

7:30 p.m. - “Wilmington Symphony Orchestra presents Project 1898 Concert " - at Wilson Center at CFCC - Dr. Steven Errante will arrange music inspired by hymns and songs popular around the time of 1898- Narration by Rhonda Bellamy, and performances from Williston Alumni Community Choir, and the premiere of a specially-commissioned piece.

1 to 4 p.m. - “1898 Symposium and Essay Contest”- Featuring Bishop William Barber, Dr. Bertha Todd and others. The event is Free at Williston Middle School - Sponsored by the Jervay Foundation and the Wilmington Journal Breakfast Club

Nov. 12

1 p.m. - “Dance Theatre of DREAMS in FIGHTING FOR FREEDOM”- Sponsored and held at Cameron Art Museum

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. - “Our Work Continues” - at Cape Fear Museum- Join us for a special presentation of the 1898 Soil Jar display.- Sponsored by the New Hanover County Community Remembrance Project in partnership with the Cape Fear Museum.

Nov. 13

6 p.m. - “1898 Black Wall Street - Wilmington, NC” - at Upperman African American Cultural Center UNCW - Sponsored by the National Black Leadership Caucus SE Region.

Nov. 18

10 to 11:30 a.m. - “Urban Hike: I898 and the Stories of Campbell Square” - The hike starts at St. Stephen’s AME, 501 Red Cross Street. https://www.wilmingtonnc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/outdoor-recreation/urban-hike

Nov. 28

5 to 7 p.m. - “Killing Black Consciousness as a Long Project of White Nationalism - Wilmington 1898 to Now” - Discussion will be led by Dr. Nishani Frazier, NC State University Professor and Director of Public History NC State University - at Lumina Theatre, Fisher Student Center, UNCW.

