Community invited to show support of veterans during Operation Green Light

An American flag (Generic photo from MGN)(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners is inviting the community to show support during the week of Veterans Day.

To support Operation Green Light, residents and businesses are encouraged to change a single light bulb to a green bulb, whether it’s interior or exterior, from Nov. 6-12.

Pender County will illuminate the Hampstead Annex, Administrative Building, and Courthouse in downtown Burgaw with green lights from dusk until dawn during each night of the program. The county will also post signs to raise awareness about Operation Green Light.

“Some of these Veterans came home without welcome and to nothing. Operation Greenlight [sic] is so important because it shows every Veteran, Active-Duty Service Member, and their families that their service to this country is important and that our County really appreciates them,” said Director of Pender County Veterans Services Michelle Leach in a press release. “Pender County would not be as great as it is without the men and women who served this country.”

Pender County commissioners adopted a resolution supporting the program on Aug. 21. Pender County says it is home to over 5,137 veterans, and the Department of Veterans Affairs reported that it paid $75 million in the county for veteran-related services during fiscal year 2022.

