Columbus County Schools officials say policy was violated by pastors giving blessings at local school

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County Schools spokesperson says that pastors who provided blessings at East Columbus Junior/Senior High School on Oct. 13 were in violation of its policy.

According to a CCS statement, the district learned local pastors were on the campus and provided blessings while students were present. The spokesperson said that “the violation was because the pastors were engaged in a religious activity while students were in the building.”

The Columbus County Board of Education Policy Code: 3515 (Religion in the Schools) states:

“The United States Constitution and North Carolina Constitution protect the right of an individual to subscribe to any religious beliefs or to no religious beliefs at all. It is the board’s policy to comply with federal and state law regarding religion and religious expression in the schools The board will neither advance nor inhibit any religion or religious belief, viewpoint, expression or practice.”

The CCS statement says it is “currently implementing procedures and training to ensure that the current policy regarding religious activity in the schools and its supporting laws are followed fully at all of our schools.”

A CCS spokesperson told WECT that the district is “working with administrators to make sure they are clear on the policy moving forward.”

