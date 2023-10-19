Senior Connect
Columbus Co. commissioners vote to cancel contract with Nakina Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners voted at a meeting on Oct. 18 to cancel the contract with the Nakina Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

Board Chair Ricky Bullard read the following statement after the vote:

“Due to a pattern of poor performance that has occurred for years but has recently deteriorated at the Nakina Fire and Rescue Department, the lives of the people in the Nakina district are at risk. The Board of Commissioners have taken action today to safeguard our citizens as required by North Carolina General Statute 143–517 and Executive Order of the Governor.”

The county previously had issues with Nakina Rescue in 2021, providing temporary to help the department resume emergency services.

Columbus County to provide temporary staffing as Nakina Rescue struggles to resume operations

