Annual ‘Take Back the Night’ to be held Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. and the Domestic Violence Advocacy Council are scheduled to host the 33rd annual Take Back the Night event and rally on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The event, which seeks to raise awareness and support victims of domestic violence, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education, located at 910 Fanning St.

This year’s Take Back the Night will not include a march, but will still feature performances and guest speakers.

WECT’s Kim Ratcliff will emcee the event.

For more information, please visit the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.