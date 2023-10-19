Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Annual ‘Take Back the Night’ to be held Thursday

This year’s Take Back the Night will not include a march, but will still feature performances and guest speakers.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. and the Domestic Violence Advocacy Council are scheduled to host the 33rd annual Take Back the Night event and rally on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The event, which seeks to raise awareness and support victims of domestic violence, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education, located at 910 Fanning St.

This year’s Take Back the Night will not include a march, but will still feature performances and guest speakers.

WECT’s Kim Ratcliff will emcee the event.

For more information, please visit the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

International Paper - Riegelwood
About 200 positions affected after International Paper announces plan to end production at one of two Riegelwood pulp machines
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
No injuries have been reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire.
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Jamaz Mikuam Hardy
South Carolina man arrested, accused of attempted murders in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

K9 Mac
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces latest K9 addition
Wilmington Fire Department Engine 1
Firefighters to teach fire prevention during event at Wave Transit bus station
“The tournament is named after the late Carly Rae Baron, a beloved student and former CFCC...
CFCC to host third annual Carly Rae Classic tournament
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations for new physical education equipment