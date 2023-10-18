Wilmington police looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, that it is looking for 24-year-old Shiqure Smith.

According to the WPD, Smith was last seen on Monday at a hotel in downtown Wilmington. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and a pair of pink and grey Nike Jordan shoes.

Police describe Smith as being 5′1″ tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.

If you see Smith, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.