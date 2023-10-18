Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington PD looking for runaway teenager

Nadia Sutton
Nadia Sutton(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, that it is looking for 17-year-old Nadia Sutton.

According to police, Sutton is a runway juvenile who was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Clayton Place in Wilmington.

Sutton was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

The WPD describes Sutton as being 6′1″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police responded to a wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Motorcycle involved in wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
Car crashes into apartment complex on Market Street
Rodrick Alford
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
West 11th St fire
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation

Latest News

Shiqure Smith
Wilmington police looking for missing woman
Jim Shockey, the world-renowned wildlife adventurer, hunter, guide and outfitter, who also...
Jim Shockey: Worldwide adventurer adds ‘thriller writer’ to his long list of accomplishments (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Martin Luther King Center
Contract for MLK Community Center approved; center receiving new kitchen, lobby, restrooms, office space, gymnasium
Wilmington Housing Authority authorized to issue $16 million in bonds for townhomes