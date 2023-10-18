Wilmington PD looking for runaway teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, that it is looking for 17-year-old Nadia Sutton.

According to police, Sutton is a runway juvenile who was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Clayton Place in Wilmington.

Sutton was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

The WPD describes Sutton as being 6′1″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

