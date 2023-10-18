Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State wildlife officers have identified a man who drowned in the White Oak River Monday morning in Onslow County.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a charter boat captain found David Noe’s boat adrift in the White Oak River around 11:05 a.m. On board, they found a dog, cell phone, and wallet.

About 90 minutes later, passing boaters discovered the 49-year-old man’s body along the marsh grass near the White Oak River Waterfowl Impoundment outside of Stella.

Noe, who lived in the Stella community, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate the man’s drowning.

