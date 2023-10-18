Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim

Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State wildlife officers have identified a man who drowned in the White Oak River Monday morning in Onslow County.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a charter boat captain found David Noe’s boat adrift in the White Oak River around 11:05 a.m. On board, they found a dog, cell phone, and wallet.

About 90 minutes later, passing boaters discovered the 49-year-old man’s body along the marsh grass near the White Oak River Waterfowl Impoundment outside of Stella.

Noe, who lived in the Stella community, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate the man’s drowning.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

International Paper - Riegelwood
About 200 positions affected after International Paper announces plan to end production at one of two Riegelwood pulp machines
Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
No injuries have been reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire.
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Jamaz Mikuam Hardy
South Carolina man arrested, accused of attempted murders in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

Those imports stopped a few years ago because the EPA wanted more up-to-date information about...
Chemours plans to import over four million pounds of GenX waste to Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen Co.
Duke University
‘She had a bright future ahead of her’: Family seeks justice after UNC freshman overdoses on Duke campus
‘Funflation’ hits food prices at the the North Carolina State Fair
Amber Alert
Amber Alert cancelled, 3-year-old boy from Albemarle safely located
Nadia Sutton
Wilmington PD locates runaway teenager