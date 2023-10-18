Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Victoria’s Secret launches adaptive line made for women with disabilities

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores...
The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time, Victoria’s Secret is introducing underwear specifically designed to meet the needs of women with disabilities.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable...
The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.

The retailer said it developed the collection with the help of a firm that works with people with disabilities.

The move is the latest example of mainstream brands and retailers – and not just niche sellers – catering to differently-abled consumers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police responded to a wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Motorcycle involved in wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
Car crashes into apartment complex on Market Street
No injuries have been reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire.
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation
Rodrick Alford
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

Dozens of shots were fired in downtown Wilmington just after 2 a.m. Sunday, and a few local...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Seven out of 13 schools did not meet Spring 2023 test score expectations, county officials are...
Columbus County Speaks on plans to improve test scores for students
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
This photo provided by Amazon shows a drone delivering presciption drugs in College Station,...
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize