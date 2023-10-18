Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries have been reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire.
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation
Wilmington police responded to a wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Motorcycle involved in wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive
Car crashes into apartment complex on Market Street
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
Trees (MGN)
About 200 positions affected after International Paper announces plan to end production at one of two Riegelwood pulp machines

Latest News

Dozens of shots were fired in downtown Wilmington just after 2 a.m. Sunday, and a few local...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Seven out of 13 schools did not meet Spring 2023 test score expectations, county officials are...
Columbus County Speaks on plans to improve test scores for students
Senior Noemi Flores performs at the Capitol Las Vegas High School Mariachi Joya group
Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in...
John Stamos says he was sexually abused by his babysitter as a child
Bald Head Island
Brunswick County Board of Elections votes to deny Bald Head Island precinct