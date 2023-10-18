TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure in place for Oak Island bridge this week

Senior Connect
Lane closure will be required on the G.V. Barbee Bridge to Oak Island on Thursday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 20, according to NC DOT and town officials.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A lane closure will be required on the G.V. Barbee Bridge to Oak Island on Thursday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 20, according to NCDOT and town officials.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation needs to conduct a routine inspection of the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway, so the two-lane bridge will be placed into a one-lane/two-way pattern under flagging operations,” the NCDOT said in a news release.

According to town officials, the northbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Drivers should expect brief delays during this time and proceed cautiously in the temporary traffic pattern.

