Several agencies respond to late-night Elizabethtown fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies responded just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to a house fire in Elizabethtown.

“The Elizabethtown Fire Department was dispatched along with mutual aid from Dublin Volunteer Fire Department , Town of White Lake Fire Department, Bladen County Emergency Services and Clarkton Fire Department to a reported structure fire in the 800 Block of Peanut Plant Road just before 1030 last night,” an announcement from the Elizabethtown Fire Department states.

According to the release, crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call from dispatch and found heavy fire and smoke conditions affecting the home. The occupants had successfully escaped, but told first responders that a dog was still inside.

“Crew members quickly began an aggressive search for the pet but were met with extremely high heat conditions at all entrances to the home,” the EFD states. “Interior crews were able to locate the pet in under 10 minutes even with the life threatening conditions. Unfortunately we have to pass along that the pet was lost due to smoke inhalation.”

The responding departments fought the fire for two and half hours, with additional help arriving from the Bladenboro Fire Department and Ammon Fire Department. Crews stayed until nearly 3 a.m., with EFD Station 55 remaining until 8 a.m. to ensure no fires rekindled.

“The home is an older home with tounge and groove construction along with tin over shingles,” the EFD explains. “This creates and environment within the structure that if a fire is developed enough, the home will hold in the heat until ventilation occurs or fire breaches the construction.”

A nearby home and church and home were not damaged in the incident.

“We really appreciate the assistance we got from all our mutual aid departments. These all night fires are never good. We hope everyone can get some rest today,” the fire department adds. “The tenants of the home will be receiving assistance through the Red Cross.”

