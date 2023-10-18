Public invited to provide input on flooding issues at meeting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The public has been invited to give input on the Waccamaw River Drainage Study during a meeting at Whiteville City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development is working on a project with ms consultants, Inc. to evaluate the Waccamaw River Watershed and figure out how to reduce flooding damage.

The team working on the project hopes to get information on flooding concerns in the area from residents in Columbus County and parts of Bladen County near its border with Columbus County.

Whiteville City Hall is located at 317 S Madison St. in Whiteville.

