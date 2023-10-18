Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Public invited to provide input on flooding issues at meeting in Whiteville

The Waccamaw River.
The Waccamaw River.(Source: Patrick Lloyd WMBF)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The public has been invited to give input on the Waccamaw River Drainage Study during a meeting at Whiteville City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development is working on a project with ms consultants, Inc. to evaluate the Waccamaw River Watershed and figure out how to reduce flooding damage.

The team working on the project hopes to get information on flooding concerns in the area from residents in Columbus County and parts of Bladen County near its border with Columbus County.

Whiteville City Hall is located at 317 S Madison St. in Whiteville.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police responded to a wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Motorcycle involved in wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
Car crashes into apartment complex on Market Street
No injuries have been reported, and no one was home at the time of the fire.
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation
Rodrick Alford
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

Dozens of shots were fired in downtown Wilmington just after 2 a.m. Sunday, and a few local...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Seven out of 13 schools did not meet Spring 2023 test score expectations, county officials are...
Columbus County Speaks on plans to improve test scores for students
New Hanover County Health and Human Services is booking appointments for the updated Moderna...
New Hanover County to offer updated COVID vaccine
Trees (MGN)
International Paper to end production at Riegelwood pulp machine; 900 positions affected across U.S.