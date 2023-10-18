Senior Connect
Peak week brings spectacular colors, lots of people to the High Country

Local shops are loving the boost the peak week brings.
The leaves have burst forth in brilliant colors all across the High Country. It’s great for those looking for a view, but also for the many local businesses.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For those waiting for the peak season to enjoy the leaves of western North Carolina, it’s right now.

The leaves have burst forth in brilliant colors all across the High Country. It’s great for those looking for a view, but also for the many local businesses.

Whether behind the wheel or stopped at one of the overlooks, the view was hard to beat.

“It’s just absolutely beautiful. I’ve seen it before but he has not and that’s why I told him you have go to do the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Carolyn Long said.

Long and Dallas Harding drove from Illinois in a 1968 Buick Skylark convertible to enjoy the leaves. Dallas had never been to the North Carolina mountains before, and he says it did not disappoint.

“It’s actually nicer than I thought it would be. All the trees, the foliage, the mountains in the background. It’s just a beautiful place,” Harding said.

And many of those coming off the parkway made their way to Blowing Rock.

“The skies are just beautiful, the leaves are great, the temperature is just perfect here in Blowing Rock,” Ron Davis, in Blowing Rock with his family from Clinton, N.C., said “The people here are really nice and we just really enjoy coming here to Blowing Rock.”

Local shops are loving the boost the peak week brings.

“It’s a really big week honestly for everybody in town because it brings in so many people and it really boosts our economy for our little town,” Klair Lindsay, of the Funky Tulip in Blowing Rock, said.

From Main Street to the parkway, Wednesday was a spectacular fall day.

“I was hoping for the sunshine because the last two days it wasn’t very sunny,” Harding added. “Today was just a beautiful day.”

