One lane of U.S. 17 closed near Leland following crash

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced just before 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday that one lane of U.S. 17/Ocean Highway E is closed near Leland following a crash.

According to the DriveNC website, the right, northbound lane is closed near Ploof Road SE.

“Motorist must follow the direction of on scene personnel,” the announcement states.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

