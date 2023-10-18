New Hanover County to offer updated COVID vaccine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is booking appointments for the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine will be available via appointment only beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, at NHC Health and Human Services.

Everyone ages 6 months and up is eligible to receive the updated vaccine, but it is recommended to wait at least two months between getting a previous vaccine and getting the updated one.

You can book an appointment by calling 910-798-3500 and selecting option 6 on the menu. Appointments are available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

There is no out of pocket cost, but people with insurance are asked to bring their insurance information for registration purposes. CDC vaccine cards are no longer updated, but you can receive a copy of your updated vaccine record when you get vaccinated.

“As the COVID virus continues to change, it’s important to update our protections,” said Health Director Jon Campbell. “Much like the yearly flu vaccine, this new COVID-19 vaccine is tailored to be protective against the new variants we’re seeing impact our community and we encourage everyone to stay up to date to prevent serious illness.”

You can learn more on the Health and Human Services website.

