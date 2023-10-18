Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam returns this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jeep fans are set to take over the Grand Strand this weekend as the annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam event kicks off.

The event unofficially gets underway Thursday with a sunrise beach crawl, as a number of Jeeps will drive down the beach from 24th Avenue North toward 2nd Avenue North. The crawls will also take place each morning through Sunday.

The official event begins at 1 p.m. Friday at the site of the former Myrtle Square Mall on North Kings Highway. The weekend will also feature a number of special events, vendors and nightly parties in the area.

Spectator tickets are also available.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.