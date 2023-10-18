Senior Connect
Miss our Carolina Beach and Kure Beach candidates forum last night? You can watch it here

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT teamed up with WHQR and Port City Daily to hold a political candidate forum Tuesday for the upcoming 2023 November Municipal elections.

Tuesday’s forum at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station Auditorium featured candidates for mayor in Carolina Beach and candidates for town council in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach. You can view the full forum below:

A second forum, on Monday, October 23, will feature candidates for the Wilmington City Council.

