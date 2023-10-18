International Paper to end production at Riegelwood pulp machine; 900 positions affected across U.S.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - International Paper on Oct. 18 announced that it is stopping production at two pulp machines and permanently closing its containerboard mill in Orange, Texas.

The machines affected include the #20 machine in Riegelwood, N.C., and the #4 machine in Pensacola, Florida.

About 900 positions will be impacted throughout the company.

“Wherever possible, the company’s goal is to minimize the impact on employees by using current vacancies, retirements, normal attrition and other roles at International Paper,” the announcement states.

The mill in Orange and the machine in Riegelwood will end production by the end of the year, and the machine in Pensacola has already stopped production.

“The actions in Pensacola and Riegelwood will reduce IP’s pulp capacity by approximately 500,000 tons (300,000 tons fluff pulp and 200,000 tons southern bleached softwood). The company’s remaining pulp mill system will include eight mills with an annual production capability of 2.7MM tons,” the announcement continues.

The closure of the mill in Orange will reduce International Paper’s containerboard capacity by about 800,000 tons, and its remaining containerboard mill system in North America includes 17 mills with a production capability of 13MM tons annually.

“Decisions like these are extremely difficult, because of the impact on our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Sutton. “We are grateful to our employees in Orange, Riegelwood and Pensacola for their significant contributions to the company over the years. We are committed to providing severance benefits, outplacement assistance and more to help employees during this time.”

