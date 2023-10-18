House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A house fire at the 300 block of West 11th St that occurred at around 7:30 p.m. has been ruled suspicious by nature, according to Chief Charles Drew with the Southport Police Department.

The fire fully engulfed a home that was under reconstruction and reportedly caused minor damage to a house that was adjacent.

Per the Southport Fire Department, the fire has been ruled suspicious in nature. Southport Police Department and the Southport Fire Marshall’s Office are further investigating.

No one was reported injured. There was no one home at the time of the fire.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact the Southport Police Department and the Southport Fire Department.

