Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation

West 11th St fire
West 11th St fire(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A house fire at the 300 block of West 11th St that occurred at around 7:30 p.m. has been ruled suspicious by nature, according to Chief Charles Drew with the Southport Police Department.

The fire fully engulfed a home that was under reconstruction and reportedly caused minor damage to a house that was adjacent.

Per the Southport Fire Department, the fire has been ruled suspicious in nature. Southport Police Department and the Southport Fire Marshall’s Office are further investigating.

No one was reported injured. There was no one home at the time of the fire.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact the Southport Police Department and the Southport Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
Angela Maria Branch
WPD looking for missing woman
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office gives more details on pair of Sunday shootings

Latest News

Officials say this has been decades in the making.
CFPUA, Senator Michael Lee celebrates $25 million in funding to build new water line
County leaders say they've opted out of early and absentee voting this year because it will...
Bladen County will not offer early or absentee voting this year; community reacts
Car crashes into apartment complex on Market Street
People will not be able to vote early in this year's elections in Bladen County.
Why is there no early voting in Bladen County?