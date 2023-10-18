Senior Connect
Hoggard named ESPN Honor Roll high school for Special Olympics program

Hoggard High School
Hoggard High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - JT Hoggard High School has been named an ESPN Honor Roll high school for the Southeast region of the United States for its work as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School.

“The school’s work on inclusion and collaboration among students with and without disabilities has made Hoggard a place where every student can experience the joy of participation and teamwork,” a New Hanover County Schools social media post from Oct. 18 states.

The other 2023 winners in the region are Beebe High School in Arkansas, Tavares High School in Florida, Eastern High School in Kentucky, Crofton High School in Maryland, Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma, Gilbert Middle School in South Carolina, Hixson High School in Tennessee, Judson High School in Texas, and Tuckahoe Middle School in Virginia.

