Free college application week underway for North Carolina students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many high school parents and students, this is a busy time of year. Many are scrambling to fill out college applications and nail down post-high school plans.

To help ease the burden some, families in North Carolina can apply to colleges for free all week long through the College Foundation of North Carolina. The program waives application fees to dozens of colleges and universities in the state.

Normally, college applications can cost anywhere between $50-100, and students average about five to seven applications.

“Cost is still the biggest barrier that students face in going to college, so any of the ways we can remove the barriers to make college more affordable, we want to do that,” Kathy Hastings of the NC State Education Assistance Authority said.

Students must apply through the College Foundation of North Carolina’s website to opt out of application fees.

A full list of participating colleges and universities can be found here.

The free application week ends on Friday, Oct. 20.

