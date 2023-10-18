First Alert Forecast: cold fronts on parade, next one to pass by the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gorgeous - and you can boldface, italicize, and underline that! - weather Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy sunshine, mellow breezes, crisp humidity levels, and temperatures reaching the 70s after a chilly start. Sunset is 6:33.

With the approach and passage of the next cold front, your First Alert Forecast maintains temperatures around or below average. Low to medium chances for rain and rumbles enter the mix, also: 20% for Thursday and Thursday night, 40% for Friday, 60% for Friday night, and 20% for Saturday. Rain amounts ought to be modest, severe storm chances should stay limited, and plenty of hours will remain dry with this frontal passage.

In the tropics, showers and thunderstorms with a disturbance tagged Invest 94L remain disorganized this Wednesday. This feature poses no definable threat to the Carolinas, but the National Hurricane Center does remain bullish on its odds for development as it nears Caribbean islands this weekend.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

