Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: cold fronts on parade, next one to pass by the weekend

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gorgeous - and you can boldface, italicize, and underline that! - weather Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy sunshine, mellow breezes, crisp humidity levels, and temperatures reaching the 70s after a chilly start. Sunset is 6:33.

With the approach and passage of the next cold front, your First Alert Forecast maintains temperatures around or below average. Low to medium chances for rain and rumbles enter the mix, also: 20% for Thursday and Thursday night, 40% for Friday, 60% for Friday night, and 20% for Saturday. Rain amounts ought to be modest, severe storm chances should stay limited, and plenty of hours will remain dry with this frontal passage.

In the tropics, showers and thunderstorms with a disturbance tagged Invest 94L remain disorganized this Wednesday. This feature poses no definable threat to the Carolinas, but the National Hurricane Center does remain bullish on its odds for development as it nears Caribbean islands this weekend.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police responded to a wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Motorcycle involved in wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
Car crashes into apartment complex on Market Street
Rodrick Alford
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
West 11th St fire
House fire in Southport ruled suspicious in nature, under investigation

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 17, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: traditionally cool and crisp fall air
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Oct. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Oct. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Morning, Oct. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Morning, Oct. 17, 2023