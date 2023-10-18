Firefighters to teach fire prevention during event at Wave Transit bus station
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington firefighters will host a free educational event at Wave Transit’s Padgett Station on Friday, Oct. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Firefighters will provide fire safety information and other resources to anyone who stops by during the free event.
The transfer station is located at 520 N 3rd St.
