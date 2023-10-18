Senior Connect
E.F. Middleton Park Playground closes temporarily for maintenance

E.F. Middleton Park Playground
E.F. Middleton Park Playground(Picasa | Town of Oak Island)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island announced Wednesday that the E.F. Middleton Park Playground is closed through the rest of the week for maintenance.

The playground is located on the north side of the park complex next to the Oak Island Community Center.

“This closure will be to support park maintenance, equipment repairs, and grounds work, including new mulch in the park and playground areas. Work will be performed or managed by crews within the Town’s Public Works Department, and is expected to be completed by the beginning of next week. If any delays or extensions to the park closure are needed, this notice will be updated. During this closure, other playground facilities will remain available, such as the recently updated Pirate Ship playground, located on the south side of the Middleton Park Complex at 4610 E Dolphin Drive,” a town announcement states.

