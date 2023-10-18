DWI backlog court established for cases more than one year old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At the start of October, more than 70 DWI cases had been waiting for trial in New Hanover County for at least one year. District Attorney Ben David says a DWI backlog court will run through the rest of the year to help move those cases forward.

David says a visiting judge from another county is brought in to hear these cases over six days: two days each in October, November, and December. David says there are two reasons these cases have taken so long to get in-front of a judge.

“One is that many of them involve impairment with something other than alcohol,” David said. “Drugs, you know, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and prescription drugs. Those require exotic testing at the state labs, what we’re not able to test locally. And it’s very hard to bring those expert witnesses to trial on a normal district court date.”

David says getting law enforcement witnesses to testify can also be difficult.

“There’s over 1,200 officers and 20 different police agencies, and from time to time they move,” he said. “They either go into the private sector, or they transfer to another part of the state and work there.”

Prosecutors have tried to find a solution to make sure those charged with DWI and waiting more than a year to learn their fate can finally receive closure.

“What we try to do, particularly, for instance, with a Trooper who might be transferred to another district across state, we will cluster all of their cases on just a couple of days and say, ‘Can you come back into town to handle all 10 of them?’” David said.

David says while he is hopeful these measures will help to resolve the case backlog, the best way to avoid ending up with a DWI case on your hands is to drive sober or find another ride.

