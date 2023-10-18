CFCC to host third annual Carly Rae Classic tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Wednesday that its women’s basketball season is set to kick off with the third annual Carly Rae Classic tournament.

“The tournament is named after the late Carly Rae Baron, a beloved student and former CFCC women’s basketball player whose life was cut short,” the announcement from the college states.

The tournament is scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4. Games will be played at the following times:

Friday, Nov. 3

Denmark Tech vs. Brunswick Community College at 5 p.m.

CFCC vs. USC Salkehatchie at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

CFCC vs. Denmark Tech at 1 p.m.

USC Salkehatchie vs. Brunswick Community College at 3 p.m.

All games are open to the public and will be held at the Joe and Barbara Schwartz Center, located at 610 N Front St.

Tickets are free for guests under the age of 12 and CFCC students and employees with a valid CFCC ID. Tickets for all other guests are $10 for a single-day pass or $15 for a tournament pass, which will allow entry for all games. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival.

“Carly Rae was a dedicated student, avid basketball player, aspiring model, and friend to many,” the CFCC announcement states. “On November 1, 2020, Carly passed away. She was a source of inspiration and positivity for her teammates, with a laugh that could light up an entire room. The Carly Rae Classic tournament was established in 2021 to celebrate her life and love of the game.”

For more information about the tournament and the legacy of Baron, please visit the Cape Fear Community College YouTube page. Additional venue information can be found on the CFCC Athletics website.

