Brunswick County Board of Elections votes to deny Bald Head Island precinct

Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections voted unanimously Tuesday to deny a proposed voting precinct on Bald Head Island.

Board members say it’s a cost issue.

A precinct would need seven to nine poll workers to operate.

Ultimately, the board decided the precinct was NOT in the best interest of taxpayers in Brunswick County.

Bald Head Island is a village of about 268 people that can only be reached via boat and is serviced by the Bald Head Island ferry.

