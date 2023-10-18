Senior Connect
Brunswick Community College and UNCW partner for easier student transfers

Brunswick Community College Main Campus near Bolivia, North Carolina.(Brunswick Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College and the University of North Carolina Wilmington have entered a partnership to simplify the transfer process for students.

Per a BCC announcement, the partnership is through UNCW’s PathWays program and is set to launch in early 2024. It provides guaranteed admissions and comprehensive support for qualifying students transferring to UNCW to pursue a four-year degree.

Students will qualify if they are pursuing Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Engineering, Associate in Arts Teacher Preparation, and/or Associate in Science Teacher Preparation degrees. They must also complete the UNCW PathWays interest form, have at least 24 transferable credit hours from BCC and keep a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or above.

“Participants in the PathWays program will work with a Transfer Student Success Coordinator, who will assist them in crafting a personalized transfer plan based on their interests and intended major. Additionally, transfer students will enjoy waived UNCW application fees and receive priority consideration for merit scholarships and deadlines,” the BCC announcement states.

The new program replaces the Pathways to Excellence program, and any students enrolled in the former program will automatically transition to the new one pending a partnership agreement with their college.

You can learn more on the UNCW website.

