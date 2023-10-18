Senior Connect
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy from Albemarle

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - 3-year-old Jasper O’Ryan Creese is missing, according to an Amber Alert sent by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasper is approximately three feet tall and weighs around 27 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be with Charity Walters Creese, a woman around five feet and two inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They left home from Albemarle in an unknown direction. The vehicle they are in is reportedly a Dark Grey 2011 Acura RDX with NC license tag number 6540SB. There are anime stickers on the back of the car, as well as a peace sign and a ‘Save the Honey Bees’ sticker.

Anyone with information around the incident should call 911 or (704) 984-2312.

