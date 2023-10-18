2 shot outside Myrtle Beach area bar, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people were shot overnight outside a bar in the Myrtle Beach area, according to an officer on the scene.

The Horry County police officer said it happened outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille, which is on Frontage Road.

Police believe they have identified the shooter. However, no arrests have been confirmed.

At this time, police are still on the scene.

It is unclear how the victims are doing.

WMBF News has reached out to learn more about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

