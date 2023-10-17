New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person notice for Rodrick D. Alford on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Alford is 41 years old and 5 feet and 2 inches tall with a medium build and brown eyes. He has scars on his chest, forearm and forehead, and went missing on Oct. 12.

He was last seen near 3950 Juvenile Center Dr. wearing black athletic pants, black shorts under the pants and a white t-shirt.

If you have any information that could help in the search, reach out to the sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4535.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.