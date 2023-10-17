Senior Connect
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Rodrick Alford
Rodrick Alford(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person notice for Rodrick D. Alford on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Alford is 41 years old and 5 feet and 2 inches tall with a medium build and brown eyes. He has scars on his chest, forearm and forehead, and went missing on Oct. 12.

He was last seen near 3950 Juvenile Center Dr. wearing black athletic pants, black shorts under the pants and a white t-shirt.

If you have any information that could help in the search, reach out to the sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4535.

