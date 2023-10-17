Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to vote in K9 costume contest

Top row, left to right: K9s Bane, Vera and Skippy. Bottom row, left to right: K9s Hammer, Bucky and Coast(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 16, that it is seeking public input for its K9 costume contest.

“Get ready for some PAW-some costumes! Our #NHSOK9s are throwing a costume contest that’s fur-real! 🐕🐶🐩 While they’re all top dogs, it’s time to pick a winner! Cast your vote on our Google Form, and let’s see who’s the true canine costume king or queen!” the NHCSO announcement states.

Those interested in voting can do so online here.

K9s Bane, Vera, Skippy, Hammer, Bucky and Coast are participating in the contest.
K9s Bane, Vera, Skippy, Hammer, Bucky and Coast are participating in the contest.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

