Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again

The South Carolina Court of Appeals is allowing convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh to set aside his appeal so he can officially request a new murder trial.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Murdaugh family’s former estate, Moselle, is on the market again.

The property including 1,700 acres of hunting land and the kennels where Alex Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021 sold earlier this year for $3.9 million.

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting property.

Now the house and 21 acres around it are listed for sale for $1.9 million.

The kennels and additional surrounding land are not part of the sale, according to information from Crosby Land Company.

Below is a brochure from Crosby Land Company about the property:

