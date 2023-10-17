Senior Connect
Meet Meiko the malamute running for mayor

Meiko the malamute is running for mayor of Anchorage!
By Dave Allgood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – An unusual candidate is running for mayor in Anchorage and his campaign manager says he has the right deposition for the job – Meiko the Alaskan malamute mix.

Richard “Ziggy” Zeigler is Meiko’s campaign manager and is a fixture in the downtown area, creating murals.

His latest endeavor is backing his favorite candidate in the upcoming election.

“Politics has become kind of a dog-eat-dog kind of thing,” Zeigler said, adding that everyone wants to take pictures of him when they walk up and down the street.

Meiko is a very likable and huggable candidate.

“And he loves to give kisses,” Zeigler said. “Well, I figured why not run a dog for mayor and for office might change things how people feel.”

As perfect as Meiko seems, even he’s got his price.

“You can influence him, I hate to say that. A treat will always get him to respond to you,” Zeigler said, joking that even the ones with paws have flaws.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

