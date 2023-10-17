H2GO water line disrupted, affecting water for Crossbill Dr. homes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-inch irrigation line connected to an H2GO water line was hit by another utility on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Water service has been disrupted for nearly 60 homes near Crossbill Drive and water service is estimated to be restored no later than 8 p.m.

H2GO has responded to the scene to work on repairs.

